Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells 4,083 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 821,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $991.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
