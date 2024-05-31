Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 48,867 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %

PEY stock opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

