Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CFO Sells $344,266.84 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $344,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Gooden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

