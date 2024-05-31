Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,278. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

