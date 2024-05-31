Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.07. 102,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,916. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.