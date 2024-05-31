Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 160 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3,416.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after acquiring an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 471,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

