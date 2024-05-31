Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Sells $86,620,500.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.50. 213,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

