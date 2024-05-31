Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 21,195 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Insmed Price Performance
NASDAQ INSM opened at $56.98 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
