Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 21,195 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $56.98 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $442,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

