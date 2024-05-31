Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Down 6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.12. 939,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,198,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

