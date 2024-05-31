Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Judith A. Sprieser Sells 2,267 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

