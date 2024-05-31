Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 728,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

