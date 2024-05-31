Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 2,964,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

