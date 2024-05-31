International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.84. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$161.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.