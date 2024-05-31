Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.58) to GBX 5,400 ($68.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.63) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,331 ($68.08).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,754 ($60.72) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,145 ($65.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,924.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,542.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,583.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 74 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($64.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,326.28). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

