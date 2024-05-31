Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $679.41.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $562.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.84 and its 200-day moving average is $622.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $46,153,547. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

