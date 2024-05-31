Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

