Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 158,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $403.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $412.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

