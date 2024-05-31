Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.14. 65,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 133,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.