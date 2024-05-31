Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 867.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 168,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,236. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

