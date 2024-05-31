Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.00.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,036,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,703,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 628,699 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 276,014 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 222,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,368 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

