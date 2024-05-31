Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
