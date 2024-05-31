Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $455.34 and last traded at $458.16. Approximately 6,947,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,019,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.68.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.45 and its 200 day moving average is $423.99.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.