Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,394 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

