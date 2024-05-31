Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 109,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

