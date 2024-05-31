Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 109,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

