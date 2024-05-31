IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 456,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 123,481 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.00.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.