IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 164,689 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 427,976 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 4,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

