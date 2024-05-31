iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Camden National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Camden National Bank reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.54% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,912 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 260,977 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.14. 64,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,765. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.