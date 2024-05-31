iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 4,660,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,111. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
