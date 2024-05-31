iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Holdings Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,667. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

