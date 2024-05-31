iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $529.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

