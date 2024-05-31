iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

