iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after buying an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 138,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

