iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.56 and last traded at $79.58. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.02.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.
About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.
