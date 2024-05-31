iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 330,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 660,796 shares.The stock last traded at $70.06 and had previously closed at $70.87.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $778,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

