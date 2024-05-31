iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.20

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 628789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.