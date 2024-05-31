iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 13,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

