iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.25

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.25 and traded as low as C$75.04. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$75.11, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.84.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.