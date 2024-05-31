iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,187,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 536,034 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $40.28.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 578,869 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

