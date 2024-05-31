iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

