iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 60,633 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $52.92.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

