iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 61,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,977,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,014,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

