iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 4,103 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.