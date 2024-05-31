Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 36,559 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 36,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ISDR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

