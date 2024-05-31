Iterum Therapeutics’ (ITRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s previous close.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 236,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.33. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

