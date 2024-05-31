Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.17.

IVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IVN opened at C$19.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$21.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.24.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

