J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 392,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.93. 19,614,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,382,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

