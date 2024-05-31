J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. 3,406,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The company has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.