J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,946 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,949. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.