J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $29.87 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,871,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.