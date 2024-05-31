J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.