Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 654,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 18,369,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,459,916. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.